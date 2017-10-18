2017 Fall Festival October 18, 2017 293 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The streets were crowded early on Saturday, October 12, for the 35th Annual Craig County Fall Festival that started with a beautiful blue sky day to enjoy the many selections cascaded down the Main Street of New Castle. There were arts, crafts, homemade jellies and baked goods, collectibles, handmade clothing and quilts and several raffles and 50/50 chances. It seemed everyone had something they liked, even a cut out cow where you could learn to ‘milk’ one. The Craig County Historical Society always opens their doors with the tempting smell of ‘Grandma’s Kitchen’. The breakfast of ham, eggs, biscuits and gravy and the lunch of cornbread and beans made many a person happy and full. The Old Brick Hotel was filled with things to do and see such as; blacksmith, potter and weaving and the porch was filled with art to admire as well. The Historical Society expressed their sincere appreciation to the community of Craig, who show such great support for the Festival. Behind the Old Hotel, there was a petting zoo with rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep alpacas and miniature ponies. Also, pony rides were offered. “Kids were everywhere the entire day!” the workers shared. Mae Slusher showed a little boy how to feed the alpacas. Both giggled intensely as it tickled their hands. Music and entertainment came in a variety this year. The New Castle School of Dance, Blue Connection, David Francisco, Cadillac Ranch, The Phat Boyz Band and The Eastern Divide. The Eastern Divide shared their enjoyment in playing again this year. Pictured L-R Tim Chaney, Rick Francisco, Joe Francisco, Mike King and Chet Roden. “We’ve been doing this for years!” Joe Francisco shared. “As we start playing, we ‘LOVE’ how the people start coming to the stage to enjoy us for a bit, and the smiles and hoots and hollers makes it all worth it.” The Annual Antique Car show has always been a show stopper in Craig. This years 66 vehicles reached a record number, with anything from candy apple red muscle cars, to Model T’s and antiques, to trucks and the “Mud-boggin machines”. Inco-Check