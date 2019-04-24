‘Angels’ make a visit to New Castle Christian Church

On Thursday, April 18, the Angels of Assisi (AOA), a Roanoke Valley organization seeking to change the traditional definition of an animal shelter by offering services and programs to benefit the community, visited the New Castle Christian Church in their traveling mobile clinic.

Several families commented about how grateful they were for them to visit Craig County. "It is difficult for me to get a ride to Roanoke, especially to take my little dog," said one local. "This really made me happy when I read that they were going to come to us."