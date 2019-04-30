Catawba Valley Farmers Market opens on May 9

Opening Day for the Catawba Valley Farmers Market (CVFM) is May 9, the Thursday before Mother’s Day. This begins the 10th year of CVFM vendors providing locally-grown meats, fruits and vegetables, home-baked goods and handmade crafts for area consumers. Local vendors will have plenty of gift ideas for their Mother’s Day shopping – many hanging baskets plus potted plants and bedding plants for the garden. For those planning a special meal, they’ll find grass-fed beef, sausage and bacon, spring produce and eggs. Don’t forget the breads and desserts, including fried apple pies! Need pickles and jams? Vendors will have those as well.

New to the market this year is Buford’s BBQ from New Castle. Buford will offer pulled pork BBQ, hot dogs, sides and beverages, for on-site enjoyment or to-go.

For individuals looking for that special non-food gift, such as something in the arts and craft line, choose from pottery, sewn items (purses, table runners, placemats, aprons, quilts and more), copper kettles and other vessels, jewelry, wooden crafts, wreaths, primitive signs and decorative items, birdhouses and feeders, barnwood-framed photography and notecards.

Some vendors will offer discounts or “special deals” to celebrate the 10th year of the market. A basket of “From Virginia” items, such as wines, craft beers, handmade soaps and candles, as well as a $100 Homeplace Restaurant gift certificate and Virginia lottery tickets, has been donated by a market supporter. Tickets will be sold until June 6 when the winning ticket will be drawn.

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market is located under the picnic shelter at Catawba Community Center, 4965 Catawba Creek Road (Rt. 779), just off Rt. 311 in Catawba. The market is open every Thursday, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m., from May 9 to mid-October, rain or shine. This site is a Roanoke County Park, with a playground for the kids and indoor restrooms. The market is handicap-accessible, with plenty of free parking and beautiful farm and mountain scenery to enjoy while shopping. Come out to meet and get to know the local vendors who are producing the fresh foods, baked goods, plants and crafts.

To keep up-to-date on happenings at the farmers market, to view a list of vendors, to see a weekly listing of available items and more, check out the website – catawbafarmersmarket.com and follow the Catawba Valley Farmers Market on Facebook. The page includes a weekly newsletter during the market season, news of special events and many photos. For more information, contact Ann Harrell, Market Manager, at (540)864-5913 or by sending an email to: catawbafarmersmarket@outlook.

The CVFM is a collaborative project of the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center, the County of Roanoke, the Catawba Ruritan Club and members of the Catawba Community.

Submitted by Ann Harrel, Market Manager