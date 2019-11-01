CCPS Scholastic Book Fair scheduled for next week

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Within the hearts of most teachers is the desire to share their knowledge with their students, nurture their talents and help them reach their full potential.

During the week of November 4-8, McCleary Elementary and both the middle and high school, will host a Scholastic Book Fair to help raise funds for their libraries. A book company will bring a massive selection of books and other items.

“When we look back on our childhood, many of us have fond memories of being read to, of snuggling up and enjoying a favorite story with the people who love us,” librarian Karen Jones said. “Study after study shows that early reading with children helps them learn to bond with their parents. Those early readers are more likely to find success later in life.”

Jones added, “Evidence suggests that children who read for enjoyment every day develop a broader vocabulary, increased general knowledge and a better understanding of other cultures.”

Noted author Bali Rai says, “Reading for pleasure is the single biggest factor in success later in life, outside of an education. Studies have shown that those children who read for pleasure are the ones who are most likely to fulfill their ambitions. If your child reads, they will succeed. It’s really that simple.”

Jones believes that connecting kids with stories they love, in whatever format they prefer – be it fiction to nonfiction, chapter books or graphic novels, physical books or digital books – has been Scholastic’s mission for nearly 100 years.

Students will be able to shop at the fair during the normal library hours. The fair will also be open on Tuesday, November 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. so that parents can come and shop with their children.

The Book Fair offers low-priced books, including popular series like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Minecraft in addition to award-winning titles, new releases, adult bestsellers and other great reads from dozens of publishers.

Book Fair customers may help the school build classroom libraries by purchasing books through the Classroom Wish List Program where each teacher makes a list of books they would like to have in their classroom. People can purchase the book and mark it off the list for the individual classrooms.

In addition, the Book Fair will feature the All for Books™ Program, where students can share the thrill of reading with others by donating loose change to purchase books from the book fair for the school library. Scholastic Book Fairs® then matches those monetary donations with a donation of up to one million dollars in books from the Scholastic Possible Fund.

“The book fair is one of the most important events in the school calendar,” Jones said. “It celebrates and encourages reading, which is vital to every child’s success in school and in life. The fair also gives kids access to good books, which will motivate them to read more.”

The book fair provides an opportunity for the community to get involved in a universal mission: encourage kids to read every day so they can lead better lives.

For more information, email Karen Jones at ksjones@craig.k12.va.us or contact (540) 864-5173.