Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run scheduled for this Saturday

There are only a few days left to register for the first Craig County Ole Railroad 5K Fun Run, scheduled for May 18 at the Field of Dreams Recreation Complex, 270 Old Railroad Avenue, just outside of New Castle.

This event is sponsored by the Craig County Volunteer Rescue Squad (CCVRS) and the Craig County Recreation and Conservation Association – Field of Dreams (CCRCA-FOD). Funds raised will be shared by the two organizations. The Rescue Squad needs new equipment for their vehicles. The CCRCA-FOD will apply their share to the cost of extending water lines into the Field of Dreams for future restrooms, a concession stand and to the cost of drilling a well for watering the fields.

Registration for the Fun Run is available at https://runsignup.com/race/va/newcastle/olerailroad. The cost is $25.00 online; registration at the event is $30.00. Each runner will receive a free t-shirt and medals will be awarded to the top three girls/women and top three boys/men.

Numerous individuals, organizations and businesses have contributed funds and/or talents to this event. They include the following: Craig County Rural Health Care Corp., Oliver Contracting, Inc., IGA Express, Helms Auto, Bibo’s Pizzeria, J&L Pump Service, Hutch on Main, Carper Quick Mart, Subway, Trace Bellassai, Craig County Clerk of Court, Specialty Machine, Guthrie Insurance, Market Street Pharmacy, Paige Pound Hound, In Memory of Phil Berlinski, Haven Strategies, Jordan Labiosa, Humana, Blue Ridge Soaring Society, Memory of Abigail, Joan and Ed Newharth, VA Lift Truck, Erica Jones, Veterans of Foreign Wars, New Castle United Methodist Church and Creekside Creations. Many other volunteers have also contributed to the success of this event.

Individuals interested in assisting is encouraged to contact Teresa Oliver (toliver.craigco@tds.net), Robert Wrzosek (rwrzosek93@gmail.com) or Debbie Snead (dsnead@vt.edu).

Submitted by Ann Harrell