Craig County students enjoy pies on ‘Pi Day’

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

There are many national holidays that get celebrated annually. For those who enjoy math, March 14, National Pi (π) Day, is certainly one of those instances that excite people.

At both Craig County Middle and High School, this is a special day for everyone, especially math students. “It was a day to celebrate all things circular, spherical or round,” said Marsha Burton, a middle school math teacher.

Burton explained that Pi, or π, is the Greek symbol that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. “The numerical number for Pi is irrational, which means it is a non-repeating decimal. It has no end and no pattern but is often shortened to 3.14 for mathematical computations,” Burton said.

For ‘Pi Day’ this year, Burton and other local math teachers scheduled a variety of activities to keep students engaged. CJ Crowder incorporated literature into his math plans by reading the Cindy Neuschwander book, Sir Circumference and the Dragon of Pi.

Burton’s students measured and compared circular objects, like a frisbee, a lampshade and a real vinyl record. She added, the vinyl record was “the likes of which several of my students had never seen before.”

Seventh-grader Caleb Smith said, “I love measuring things because math is my best subject.”

There was also a contest to test students of who could memorize the most digits of Pi. The winner, Haley Emerson, recited the Pi to 57 digits and wrote it out to 100 digits. Burton was extremely proud and presented Emerson with an Apple Pi(e) for her efforts.

High school math teacher and volleyball coach Geoff Boyer “investigated” two extra-large 28” pizza ‘Pies’ for lunch.

Amanda Lucas’ Geometry classes had been studying circles for a couple of weeks. As a treat to reward their hard work, she had several ‘Pi’(e)s for them.

Burton noted, “Many teachers, staff and students had a great day as they acknowledged the significance of this mathematical symbol with a nod to the circular pastry and all things round.”