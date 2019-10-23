Fall Festival enjoyed by hundreds

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

People started showing up early and continued to pour in this year to the Annual Craig County Fall Festival, even though the weather was less than ideal.

Music enhanced the atmosphere as a variety of musicians were scheduled throughout the day. Some even flat-footed, with grins so warm, while others brought their chairs and sat for the day.

The youngest singer, Marjorie Price, played her guitar and sang. Others joined in as she performed “Wagon Wheel” and “I’ll Fly Away.” She then had her grandpaw, Mike Price, join her on stage.

Several other great bands set the tune of the day: Eastern Divide, Phat Boyz Band and The Guard with Stevie Carper Jr.

Easter Divide announced that this was their last jam together, as some members are moving, and others feel like they’re ready for a break. Their music, along with the others, were enjoyed by many.

Children enjoyed the Little Critters Zoo, the face-painting and balloons.

Many vendors came and lined Main Street with handmade knives, crafted jewelry, flags, homemade afghans and other items, home-baked goods, a delicious range of foods, raffles and many other items.

Blacksmith Bryan Fritts enjoyed sharing his master craftmanship with everyone that stopped by, while Jennifer Mulligan designed unique pottery on the steps of the Old Hotel.

The line continued into the Old Hotel as people took tours, enjoyed the balcony view of downtown New Castle and stopped in for breakfast and lunch.

Many car and truck enthusiasts enjoyed all of the antique and ‘not so old’ vehicles that came to honor Marshall Reynolds in the Annual Memorial Car Show. “People in Craig know how to fix up a vehicle,” said one man while admiring a candy apple red Chevy.

Some of the Mud Boggers brought their vehicles, which were standing high, with tires over three feet in diameter. Mud enhanced the look.

“I’ve been coming as long as they have had this thing. It’s one of the best days in Craig,” said one lady.

People take advantage of getting to see those whom they haven’t seen in a while. It’s obvious as hugs, handshakes and laughter proved to be the norm the entire day.

The short rain shower pushed some people into their vehicles and stores or under the booths of the vendors.

From toddlers to the older with their walkers and wheelchairs, people filled the streets all day long. Dogs were abundant on their leashes as they even got to meet new buddies.

“It was a great day in New Castle,” said Diane Givens. “The Historical Society appreciated all who helped and supported the event.”

This year’s sponsors were, Adams Construction, Morgan Stanley, Craig Botetourt, AEP, Duncan Auto and Food Country.

Many were still on Main Street at the end of the day. Vendors expressed their gratitude about the sales of their goods and the citizens all seemed to leave with smiles.