Free relationship workshop available for military personnel

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

It is not a secret that war, and military service can create some adverse side effects in people’s lives. This has been recognized, and help is being offered.

An upcoming ‘Healthy Relationship Workshop’ will be presented by the Virginia Veteran and Family Support of the Virginia Department of Veteran Services to provide assistance in this area.

Designed for couples to enrich their communication and help each other understand the pitfalls of side effects of not just serving in the military, but to help overcome and work through tough times too.

It is a relationship enrichment workshop for committed couples who may be experiencing relational stressors such as Military Operational Stress (MOS) from perhaps deployments, the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Eligibility includes any Virginia Veteran and any era. Members of the Armed Forces Reserves and National Guard are also encouraged to attend.

“You do not have to be legally married to attend,” Danielle Rock, Veteran Peer Specialist- Western Region of the Department of Veteran Services, shared.

The event will take place at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center on 110 Shenandoah Avenue in Roanoke from April 12 – 14. The sessions will start on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at noon on Sunday. Check-in will be Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“This workshop is free (including hotel room and most meals) for couples committed to moving forward and enhancing relationship skill,” Rock added. ”However, there are only 20 available seats per workshop.”

A well-known saying that shines through the hearts of many Americans states: “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all! Thank you.” This workshop is just one-way event organizers hope to help families stay together and become whole again.

For more information, contact Erika Lawhorn at (804) 389-3632 or by email, erika.lawhorn@dvs.virginia.gov.