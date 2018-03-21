Honoring Vietnam Veterans

Mission BBQ, a restaurant on the upper level of Towers Mall, is offering free sandwiches to all Vietnam Veterans on Thursday, March 29. No special ID is required; the Veteran need only ask for it.

With 59 locations in the eastern half of the U.S., Mission BBQ has a military and patriotic theme, serving barbeque meats and sides. The National Anthem is played each day at noon. First responders are recognized on 9-11, and all Veterans and active military are honored on Veterans Day in November.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a commemorative holiday in the United States which recognizes the sacrifices made by veterans and their families during the Vietnam War. It is also a day to give proper recognition to the men and women who returned home from that war but did not receive a suitable welcome home. This holiday has been celebrated since 1973 on either March 29 or March 30 of each year through a patchwork of state resolutions. However, in 2017, the date of the holiday was set as March 29 by President Donald Trump and is now officially known as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Craig Valley DAR encourages residents to fly their American Flag on Thursday, March 29, and share this information about Mission BBQ with area Vietnam Veterans.

– Submitted by Craig Valley NSDAR