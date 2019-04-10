Local chapter attends Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Conference in Richmond

Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual State Conference on March 14-17 at the Richmond Marriott. Attending from Craig Valley Chapter in New Castle were Linda Allen, JoAnn All, Diane Givens and Margaret Hines. They joined almost 700 other members representing 130 DAR Chapters from around the state of Virginia. The weekend included workshops, business and a memorial service which honored Daughters who had passed away during the last year. The meeting was conducted by State Regent, Judith Joy Surber of the Jack Jouett Chapter in Orange, Virginia.

A highlight of the conference was the announcement that almost $220,000 had been raised by Virginia Daughters to support the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at Montpelier, home of James Madison in Orange. The center is a teaching academy for professionals such as law enforcers and educators in the theory and practice of the United States Constitution.

The announcement was made on March 16, the 268th birthday of Madison, who is known as the “Father of the Constitution.”

Also, the Outstanding Teacher of American History was presented to Leslie Doherty, a teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. Area Daughters were pleased to welcome Kathleen Duncan, Patrick Henry Principal, and Rita Bishop, Superintendent of Roanoke City Schools, to the awards luncheon where Leslie was recognized.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With nearly 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at Facebook.com/TodaysDAR, Twitter.com/TodaysDAR and Youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

Craig Valley Chapter was founded in 2007 and currently has 26 members. To learn more, contact Regent Margaret Hines at 540-864-8447.

Submitted by Craig Valley DAR