Locals take pride in helping to ‘Clean up Craig’

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Recently, there have been several comments and Facebook posts regarding the amounts of trash on the roadsides of Craig County.

“We have such a beautiful place to live,” several locals expressed. “Why would anyone want to throw their garbage onto the roads to deface its loveliness?”

After many messages routed the airways, a few locals decided to “take action.”

Some decided to clean around their personal streets while Gina Saul recruited Linda Calderon, took a truck and bags and loaded it to the top before heading to the dump.

This created even more positive energy and accelerated people’s concerns about the community.

It was discovered that there is no longer the availability of roadside cleanup in Craig from those who are incarcerated due to new rules.

Craig County has always been known for its community resources – its citizens.

Gina Saul has been a positive resource and extends her appreciation of living in Craig. “God gave me a most pristine place to live about 14 years ago in Craig County,” said Saul who recently retired after a long career at the VA. “I have always lived one county away.”

Saul also shared that she has an endearing concern about the wildlife and endangered species, and how people treat them. “We are a treasure to be cherished in everyone’s heart. I wish to bring awareness and encourage folks to do the correct things for our environment and to keep our children healthy,” she said.

Saul is one of many locals who likes to see the roadsides kept clean. “Take a walk, take a bag, wear gloves and make a pick-up tool,” she suggested in an attempt to encourage people to not ignore the issue at hand.

Saul has even pulled batteries from the edge of a creek. She also has placed industrial trash cans at local pull-offs, but sadly, they were stolen.

Said Saul, “Our community needs everyone involved. Each person can help in their own location, even if just a little bit.”

If people wish to create a ‘clean-up day,’ they are encouraged to create a Facebook post and share it with people. Only if a few show up, it’s still creating a time of community and helps to preserve what people have come to expect from Craig County.

Many have said on Facebook, that if everyone does a little part, then everything will get fixed.

Some suggestions from people and road workers include:

Always put all your trash in a tied-up bag if driving an open bed truck (much flies out of people truck beds).

Please don’t litter. Keep a plastic bag in your vehicle to dispose of your personal trash.

Wear gloves and try to use a pick-up tool. Also, wearing boots and long pants and long sleeves are good to prevent poison oak or critter bites.

If you wish to pick up on a main road, try to have two people, so one can hold the bag while the other picks it up. It’s also safer with two people listen for oncoming traffic.

Be safe and wear bright clothing or vests.

Saul, who can be contacted on Facebook, has some heavy-duty bags for people to use.

Craig has always been considered ‘God’s Country’ to many. “Let’s keep it that way,” several locals expressed.