Mountain View Church hosts annual Christmas Bingo Fun Night December 17, 2019 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Pam Dudding At the annual event, ladies bring gifts and place them on the provided tables. This year, the gifts were stacked on one another on two eight-foot tables and the Christmas tree had its share of gifts as well. An additional table had to be added to hold them all. Giggles and lots of ‘bingo’s’ were shouted out as people took their turns selecting gifts. Essentially everyone went home with at least two gifts, a full belly and a warm heart. For the last 13 years, come rain or snow, the ladies at Mountain View Church have hosted their annual Christmas Bingo Fun Night. This year, there was standing room only. The tables were filled with homemade foods and desserts. Laughter permeated the atmosphere from start to finish. Inco-Check