People ‘hooked’ on VFW annual trout dinner

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

As people walked into the Craig County VFW for dinner, they were met with a welcoming aroma.

For only $12, attendees were served, fresh filleted trout, green beans, macaroni and cheese, a drink and homemade desserts.

The tables were filled and fully decorated on Saturday, October 19. Aside from the meals, everyone involved agreed that the fellowship was the best part.

This dinner has become popular in Craig with some even admitting that they were ‘hooked’ on the annual event.

Event organizer Paul Beaudoin, with the help of friends, brings in the fresh fish and usually fillets them personally. Sometimes he gets a little help though. “Every time there is a fish dinner, Paul’s gang shows up,” Beaudoin said. “We really are grateful for them and blessed.”

Dennis White greeted people in the parking lot and Betty Kendall welcomed locals as they entered the VFW.

The kitchen was filled with volunteers. Diane Bayne, Susie Mattox and Kathy Jones assisted in dipping sides while Tim Creasy and Greg Mattox were frying fish as fast as they could.

Ann Rittenhouse, Paul Beaudoin and other VFW members served the people, making sure everyone had what they needed. No one was left behind.

Around 5:40 p.m., the fillets were almost gone so Beaudoin drove home to get some more.

Many took advantage of the drive-thru pickup. “This is so nice, said one couple as they drove around the building to pick up their meals. “What a great price and a delicious meal for only $12.”

VFW members were appreciative of the meals that were bought as well as the money collected through donations which ended up being approximately $1,500.

“We are now working towards raising funds to fix our road,” Beaudoin explained. “It looks like it may cost us around $5,000.”

The long uphill driveway leading to the VFW gets deep ruts in it where the water flow crosses the road in several places. Also, some trees and brush may need to be cut.

Last November, someone donated their time, dragging the road, before over 180 people drove up to the Annual Military Dinner.

If anyone wishes to donate towards the roadwork need at the VFW, they may mail the check to; VFW Post #4491, 295 Hunters Drive, New Castle, VA 24127, or contact Billy Lee, VFW Post Commander at 540-864-6169.

“To anyone who donates or have donated, we are sincerely appreciative of helping us to keep the VFW up, and continue to be able to serve our younger Veterans,” various Craig County VFW members said.