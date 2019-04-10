Pet clinic coming to Craig

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

It has been said that “Money can buy you a fine dog, but only love can make him wag his tail.”

People from all ages and walks of life own pets such as cats, dogs and many other animals.

Owning these animals also requires caring for them.

The Angels of Assisi from Roanoke are willing to help Craig residents care for theirs by bringing this service directly to them.

Angels of Assisi website mentions that it has grown to become the largest public animal welfare organization in the Roanoke Valley whose facilities include a private animal shelter, Community Pet Clinic, a 200-acre farm sanctuary and offers cat adoptions at area Petco and PetSmart Stores.

Their mission is to “change the traditional definition of an animal shelter by offering services and programs to benefit the community, the people that live there and the pets that they love.”

It also operates the largest private animal shelter in the Roanoke Valley.

They provide reduced cost medical care to companion animals with a special emphasis on spaying and neutering to prevent pet overpopulation.

“We provide shelter, care and sustenance to companion and domesticated farm animals in need, including an adoption center for homeless dogs and cats and a farm animal sanctuary,” they shared.

“Angels of Assisi has offered to transport 26 cats and dogs (on one haul) to neuter or spay them and bring them back like they did last year,” organizer Jean Bradley shared. Fees will be $65 for a dog and $55 for a cat. Bradley is currently taking names to schedule this for a later designated date from Craig.

On Thursday, April 18, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., they will be at the New Castle Christian Church in their traveling mobile clinic.

They shared that all dogs and cats are welcome!

“We will be ready to vaccinate and examine any pet!” they shared before adding, “these prices are limited to the first 40 pets.”

The prices for some services are:

•Rabies and distemper – $25 for both

•Sick exam $10 (plus the cost of any medication)

“We look forward in seeing you there!” they added. There is no appointment necessary.