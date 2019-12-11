Retired Craig County teachers hold Christmas meeting

Panco Cantley led Craig County Retired Teachers in a blessing before they enjoyed a pot-luck buffet at Craig County Baptist Church at their Christmas meeting on December 3. The brief meeting wrapped up old business. Larry and Jeannie Guthrie recently delivered an apple to all Craig County school personnel for American Education Week.

At the conclusion, money was collected for the retired teachers’ annual Christmas family selected by Social Services. The 18 members present contributed $300. Absent members are encouraged to send donations to the Cantley’s. The family requested coats for the children as well as clothes. Kim Hendricks will complete shopping.

Following the business meeting, Joe Ann Duncan gave a brief Christmas devotional based on Isaiah 6. The afternoon concluded with Ms. Duncan and Carolyn Harris on guitar singing duets of Christmas carols, including “Silver Bells,” “Star of Bethlehem” and “Log Cabin Christmas.”

The next meeting will be in the spring. Any retired school employee is welcome to join.

Submitted by Anita Brown Booth