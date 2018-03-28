School Board honors Science Fair winners

Pam Dudding-Burch

Several local students were recently honored with a Certificate of Recognition from the Craig County School Board for their participation in the science fair.

“We are proud of our students who participated this year as they created excellent projects,” Superintendent Jeanette Warwick said before calling each participant to receive their certificate. Proud parents ran forward to capture the moment with pictures, which made the grins grow a little deeper.

Seventh-grade winners included: Third – Shelby Devinney (Broccoli Bacteria), Second – Tyler VanDyke (Effects of Sacrificial Anecdotes in Corrosion) and First – Savannah Cady (Hand Sanitizer vs. Soap and Water).

Eighth-grade winners included: First – Lucas Taylor (Hole in One), Second – Abigayle Price (Toxic Towels) and Third – Alexander McDowell (Butter your Biscuit).

Most of the projects were displayed around the Media Center for all to admire.

The local science fair returned to Craig County Public Schools two years ago, with the addition of Pre-AP Science to the middle school curriculum.

Samuel Foster, Director of Instruction and Educational Technology, has background education in the science field and wanted his students to be able to participate again.

“I talked to Stacey Crowder during the 2012-2013 school year about resuming the science fair,” Foster shared. “There were many changes in Superintendents and Principals during the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 school years, and we were not able to implement the program.”

Foster further explained that they decided to begin offering Pre-AP classes for accelerated students during the 2015-2016 school year, expanded Mrs. VanBuren’s gifted teaching role into the middle school and decided that it was a good time to resume the science fair.

“Students who are in Pre-AP science classes are required to participate as part of the course,” Foster explained. “I shared my vision with Mrs. Crowder and Mrs. VanBuren and have guided them along the way. However, the true credit needs to go to the teachers and not to me. Stacey Crowder, Tina VanBuren and Fred Moler do the hard work of teaching the students and guiding their projects.”

The students began learning about the scientific method of the science fair in August, including how to collect and analyze data.

“Students must submit their project proposal to their teacher for approval and follow the rules and guidelines for the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair,” Foster said. “They receive grades throughout the school year on the different parts of their project.”

Currently, Craig County does not participate in any regional science fair competitions, but Foster shared that they are exploring that as an option in the future.

“The science fair that our students are participating in is a product of their hard work and dedication, and all credit needs to go to them,” he said.