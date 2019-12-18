School Board member Pat Myers retires

Pat Myers will be retiring from the Craig County School Board effective December 31, 2019, as the Craig City District Representative. For the last 18 years, he faithfully served his position. From January 1996 through December 2007, he was an elected Board member. He served as Vice-Chair for one year and Chairman for nine years. He was elected again in January 2014 as Board member, served as Vice-Chair in 2015 and again as Chairman from 2016 until December 2019.

“I’m not leaving,” he said with a smile. “I’ll be here to help in whatever capacity I can. I love this Board and will be here for our students.”

Board members echoed each other’s comments, “You will truly be missed Pat.” Superintendent Jeanette Warwick presented Myers with a ravishing clock and a momentous Christmas ornament.