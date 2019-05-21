School musical proves to be a ‘Beast’ of a show

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Outfitted in eye-catching theatrical wardrobes, Craig County Middle and High School students recently put on a musical that enthralled all in attendance.

Band and choir director Alyssa Schulke was able to borrow outfits for “The Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’” from her high school in Pennsylvania.

Comments of their authenticity were repeated throughout the audience.

“The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress,” Schulke explains. “If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.”

Schulke shared that the students in the show ranged in age from sixth graders to high school seniors. “All of the students had to memorize song lyrics and dialogue,” Schulke added.

The first show was at 7 p.m. on May 9 and had two additional performances on Saturday at 2:30 and 7 p.m. “The students put on three performances, all of which went well,” Schulke said. “The audience was entertained throughout the entire show, which they expressed through cheers and applause during the bows at the end.”

The backstage crew was made up of three high school students who helped to move props, open and close the curtain and play the accompaniment tracks for all musical numbers at the correct times.

Many students did more than act in the play. The narrators were: Latoya Gober, Kat Hedrick, Chloe Ryan and August White.

The servants and villagers were played by ten students: Angel Hutchinson, Grace Davis, Gabby Hypes, Kat Hedrick, Chloe Ryan, Latoya Gober, August White, Eliza Muncey, Kristen Greenway and Sidnee Sirry.

The following students played the characters below

•Prince/Beast -Tyler VanDyke

•Old Woman/Enchantress – Angel Hutchinson

•Belle – Sabrina Markin

•Gaston – Tyler Fitzpatrick

•Lefou – Abby Price

•Silly Girls – Kristen Greenway, Eliza Muncey and Sidnee Sirry

•Maurice – Grace Davis

•Cogsworth – Jennifer Fitzpatrick

•Lumiere – Mickey Ramirez

•Babette – Shelby Devinney

•Mrs. Potts – Hannah Altizer

•Chip – Jordyn Price

•Madame de la Grande Bouche – Ashlyn Stanley

•Monsieur D’Arque – Gabby Hypes

Ashlyn Stanley, who played the part of Madame de la Grade Bouche (the wardrobe), said, “My favorite part about doing musicals is we all become a family. When I come to practice, I know these are people I can trust.”

Tyler VanDyke, who played the Beast, added, “My favorite parts about the musicals are that I feel confident about myself when I am on stage, and that everyone has each other’s backs.”

Schulke shared that the students had been dedicated to the show since January, attending rehearsals, and memorizing huge amounts of music and dialogue.

“I am so incredibly proud of my musical cast and crew,” she said. “They put a great deal of work into this show, and it was made evident in their performances. They managed quick costume changes, scene changes and microphone swaps like professionals. It has been my honor to direct them, and I am looking forward to the next one.”

This is Schulke’s fourth musical she has directed at CCHS. Previous shows include, Shrek Jr., The Music Man Jr. and The Little Mermaid Jr.

“Next year’s show is in the infancy of the planning stage, but I think the community is to be very pleased with what I have in mind,” she added.