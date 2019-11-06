Veterans invited to CCHS Appreciation Assembly

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Craig County High School has been holding a Veteran’s Day assembly every year since 2014. This year, the assembly will take place on Monday, November 11, from noon until 12:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, inviting all Veterans.

“We hold this assembly each year to show appreciation for our Veterans, and to raise awareness throughout our student body of the day’s importance,” Alyssa Schulke, the music and band teacher at Craig County schools, said.

Schulke started this tradition, as she had experienced a show of patriotism while in high school.

“I believe it is important to honor our Veterans in the community for their service,” Schulke said. “Having this assembly is a small way for us to give back to them for all they have given to our country.”

Schulke also has a heart-connection to the men and women who serve. “My brother is in the Army and is currently deployed in Italy. My grandfather also served in the Army,” she added.

Last year Billy Lee, who served in the Marine Corp in Vietnam, was the guest speaker.

This year, Dennis White, another Marine who served in Vietnam, will share his story.

“This assembly is also a great opportunity for our students to see the members of our community who have served our country and hear about their experiences,” Schulke noted.

The school encourages all military service members from the community to attend.