VFW offers free entry to local Veterans at upcoming football game

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

There will never be a time or place where Veterans aren’t welcomed in Craig County. That has always been the underlying feelings of the community. Over the years, several Craig County Veterans have expressed how much respect they receive.

To continue the community’s hospitality, on Friday, October 6, the local VFW Post #4491 will be extending their hands to all Veterans in Craig to come to the football game for free. “We have purchased all the tickets necessary for all military Veterans to come to the game,” Billy Lee, Post Commander shared.

Craig County Rockets will be playing Parry McCluer’s ‘Fighting Blues’ with a 7 p.m. kickoff. “You do not have to be a member of the VFW Post, we just want you to come and enjoy the football game,” Lee added. All you have to do is tell them at the gate that you served or are currently serving in the USA military.

In October of 1945, Post #4491 was chartered and included men and women Veterans who fought for our country and our county. They met in homes and later in 1977 purchased land they own now, where they built a wonderful building that they have opened to the community for dinners, benefits, bingo, weddings and birthday party rentals.

Today, there are approximately 80 member Veterans at Post #4491 and they continue to faithfully serve Craig County. “Our mission is to continue to be more involved in our community and support our local Veterans in whatever capacity we can,” Lee shared.

Veterans assist Feeding America monthly, purchase new flags for the local schools, hold food drives for the local food bank, deliver meals for Fishes and Loaves, assist the youth in The Shooting Stars by allowing them to use their facility and annually hold the Youth Essay contests at the schools as well as present a Teacher of the Year Award, Firefighter of the Year Award, EMT of the Year Award and Policeman of the Year Award.

Post #4491 also provides a military funeral service for those who choose to use it. “We believe every military person should be honored with a Military Funeral,” Lee said. The Craig Valley Post is also on standby for Oakey’s Funeral Home and others in Roanoke and surrounding counties.

Anyone interested in joining the local VFW can contact Billy Lee at (540) 864-6169 or any other VFW member. “We hope to see a lot of our military comrades at the game,” Lee shared. “We are here to support our young people too.”