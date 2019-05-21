Vice Mayor Labiosa resigns

During the May 20 meeting of the New Castle Town Council, New Castle Town Council Member and Vice Mayor C. Jordan Labiosa announced his resignation. Labiosa has served five years as a member of the New Castle Town Council and was first elected to serve in 2014 at the age of 20. C. Jordan Labiosa released the following statement regarding his service on the New Castle Town Council:

“Serving the people of New Castle has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud to have successfully cut taxes, spearheaded more than $200,000 in infrastructure and drainage improvements which will take place this summer, and established effective partnerships between the County and Town governments.”

Labiosa has purchased a home which will move him beyond the corporate limits of the Town of New Castle, but will remain a resident of Craig County. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Craig County Republican Committee and member of the Craig County Economic Development Authority. He will also continue as Chairman of the Craig County – New Castle Public Service Authority until his term expires in April 2020.

New Castle District Board of Supervisors Member Jesse Spence said the following regarding Labiosa’s time on the New Castle Town Council: “Jordan has acted as a servant leader during his time on Council, consistently acting as the voice of New Castle businesses and residents.”

8th District Delegate Joe McNamara said the following regarding Labiosa’s time on the New Castle Town Council: “I’ve been honored to work with Jordan as he has advocated for the interests of New Castle in Richmond. He will be sorely missed in his role as Councilman.”

Submitted by C. Jordan Labiosa