Wheels4Kids to help child with cancer

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

When children get hurt, parents are quick to pick them up and kiss the boo-boo away. When a child has cancer, however, emotions run a little deeper.

Lucas Young is a nine-year-old boy suffering from Optic Glimo, which is attacking his eyesight.

Rick Dudding, an advocate for kids suffering from injuries and diseases, and founder of Wheels4Kids, is sponsoring a benefit car show just for him.

“I don’t like to see kids suffer and the family can use some help,” Dudding said before adding, “That’s what a lot of car enthusiasts like to do, raise money to help kids.”

Last year, Dudding sponsored a Cruise-In and Car Show to help raise funds for Maci Winebarger.

This year, on Saturday, July 13, at the Craig County Fairgrounds, a Wheels4Kids Summerfest Benefit Car and Truck Show will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to help Lucas. If rain prevents the event from happening, it will take place on July 20.

“A fun part will be a ‘Power Wheels’ track for kids to drive their power wheel vehicles. In fact, parents should start getting them ready,” Dudding said. “They will get a nice award too.”

The show is open to all vehicles, motorcycles, semi’s and tractors. “We want people to show off their nice vehicles and have a good time,” Dudding added.

The entry fee will be $15 for each vehicle, and all proceeds will benefit Lucas.

Dudding is honored to have Pinkerton Chevrolet as the shows Gold Sponsor. Trophies will be awarded for the top 50 as well as Specialty awards.

There will also be areas reserved for a swap meet, food and item vendors, crafters and yard sales. The fee is only $10 for a 12×12 space. To reserve a spot, interested individuals need to call in advance.

Music will be provided by Donald Woods with Purple Butterfly. Dudding is hoping to have a bouncy house and groups to provide games for the kids too.

He added, “I’d really like to have churches and groups to come out and set up games for kids to play.”

There will be special raffle items, including items from the TV show Toy Maker Z. “They donated some nice things,” Dudding added.

To reserve a swap meet, vendor, crafter or yard sale, contact Betty Dudding at 540-309-6053. For additional information, contact Rick at 540-330-2234.

“We hope to see a lot of people there,” Dudding said before adding, “It’s for a really good cause. Lucas is only nine-years-old and it’s the least we can do. People can come out, have a great day and make a little boy a little happier.”