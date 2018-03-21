Feeding America Southwest Virginia volunteers deliver food to local families

Submitted by Pam Dudding-Burch

Just like the postal service, the volunteers of Feeding American Southwest Virginia bundled up in layers during freezing weather on Wednesday, March 14, to box up and hand out food to over 200 Craig County families.

“We can’t say thank you enough for the help this provides to our family,” one lady shared. “The food is always good, and we so appreciate the fruits and veggies that are in it.”

Feeding America Southwest Virginia is present at the parking lot of The New Castle Christian Church on the second Wednesday of every month.