Board recognizes Murphy’s service; discusses Rt. 42 Convenience Center

Meg Hibbert

Contributing writer

Retiring Simmonsville District Supervisor Martha Murphy’s accomplishments on behalf of Craig County were recognized by her fellow supervisors Jan. 4.

Chairman Jesse Spence presented Murphy with a framed copy of the resolution of appreciation after the board approved it in the regular session that night. After the meeting, staff served two kinds of cake in her honor.

Murphy said as an interested citizen, she will continue to look out for Craig County’s interests regarding the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Murphy served as chairman of the Craig Board and most recently, vice chairman. The resolution lauded her as instrumental in fighting the MVP pipeline and alerting the public to the possibility of the pipeline could encroach on Craig County property. That was before Craig was approached by the pipeline company.

Murphy “has worked tirelessly helping fight against the Pipeline crossing property in Craig as well as working as a member of the Pipeline Advisory Committee for several years.

She also represented Craig as an elected member of the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission for five years. Chairman Spence has agreed to be Craig’s representative on the RVARC.

Murphy has also been a member of the Social Services Board’s community policy and management team for six years while serving on many other committees and boards.

She and her husband, Brian, a professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in fisheries management, plan to travel as part of his recent election to second vice president of the American Fisheries Society. He is on track to become president in 2021.

In other actions on Dec. 4, the Craig County Board of Supervisors elected Potts Mountain District Supervisor Carl Bailey vice chairman. Kathi Toelke, the new Simmonsville Supervisor, attended her first meeting that night.

Supervisors heard a presentation by Steve Campbell of Mattern & Craig, on which compactor equipment is recommended for the Rt. 42 Convenience Center. They took no action, and plan to hold a public meeting on Feb. 1 to get members of that part of the county to understand what is being proposed for a manned, locked-at-night facility. County Administrator Clay Goodman emphasized people from the community hired as part-time employees – as well as other citizens – will have to be willing to police the facility and go to court to identify any violators.