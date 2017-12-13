CC Farm Bureau earns prestigious award

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

Education is a central theme word in Craig, and the Craig County Women’s Committee Farm Bureau has continued to be a part of keeping excellence in its arena.

Farm Bureaus in the counties of Bedford, Craig, King William and Patrick were recognized at the 2017 Annual Farm Bureau Federation (VFBF) Convention in Williamsburg, on November 29, by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation for their work in educating the public and promoting agriculture and Farm Bureau. The purpose of these awards is to recognize and share successful County Farm Bureau activities.

The five award categories are:

• Membership Marketing, Acquisition or Retention

• Farm Bureau Promotion or Involvement

• Ag promotion or education aimed at the general public

• VFB Policy Promotion or Local Issue Involvement – Governmental Relations

• What’s Your Issue? (Promotion of member involvement in the VFB policy development process)

“As a result of their cultivation and retention of members and their promotional and community activities, the five organizations received Best in State and New Horizon awards,” stated on the FB website. “Craig County Farm Bureau, led by Craig County President Mary Hunter, won in the category for agriculture promotion or education aimed at the general public.”

“The Craig County Farm Bureau received the 2017 Best in State Ag Promotion or Education to the General Public Award tonight at the Farm Bureau convention for our Women’s Committee school garden project at McCleary Elementary,” Mary Hunter shared. “A huge round of applause goes out to these ladies for their hard work and dedication for their continued efforts at providing ways to help educate our youth about agriculture.”

“The garden project has been an exciting project for our group, and we were very fortunate to connect with Chris Ratliff, Pre-K teacher at McCleary Elementary, to work with us and incorporate the garden into her classroom,” said Dianne Brown, Chairman of the Women’s Committee. “Chris has played a huge role in making the garden project a success, and we hope that other teachers at the schools will see the value of using the garden to add agricultural related activities into their curriculum.”

In recognition, the Best-in-State winners will receive:

•A $500 cash award

•Recognition in the January 2018 issue of the Farm Bureau News

•Special recognition at the 2017 Annual Convention

Farm Bureau will use the $500 cash award to provide additional Agricultural related educational programs or college scholarships for students in the Craig County community.

“Our county Farm Bureau is blessed to have such a dedicated group of women who work hard to promote agriculture and find ways to teach our youth about the value of agriculture in their daily lives,” said Hunter. “I encourage everyone to follow the Craig County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee on Facebook and follow along with posts as the children visit, work and learn from the garden.”

Hunter also shared that anyone interested in helping to promote agriculture is encouraged to join their Women’s Committee. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month from January through October at the Farm Bureau Office. “No invitation is needed, just drop by our meeting,” Hunter said.

It is said that it takes a village to raise a child. This is one part of Craig County’s village that is making tracks in the land.