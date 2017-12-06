Chosen Road Band chooses their own path

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

The term ‘good ole bluegrass music’ came to life last weekend at Camp Mitchell as the Chosen Road Band brought much joy to the event.

On Saturday, December 2, Camp Mitchell and The Hutch on Main hosted an evening of music that was enjoyed by all. “They are a great group of guys with unbelievable talent,” Robin Nobles, Director of Club Camp Mitchell, said.

Jason Hutchison, the owner of The Hutch, has brought the band to Craig County before. “They are wonderful and very talented,” Jason’s wife Crystal said while videotaping many of their songs.

The four-man band consists of Jonathan Buckner on the guitar, Jonathan Campbell on the bass, Zachary Alvis on the mandolin and Tyler Robertson picking the banjo.

Though the turnout was small, those who attended received a great surprise if they were unfamiliar with the band. With precision in every song, it seemed like their flawless talent came so effortlessly.

The band played old-time favorites like “He’s All I Need” and “Small Piece of Clay.” Christmas specials such as “New Kid in Town” and “Let’s Put Christ Back in Christmas Time This Year” were also played. Attendees agreed that their harmony seemed to pass the definition of professional. They have cut some CD’s and had their newest Christmas album available for purchase.

They even added a little laughter as Robertson gave his interpretation of Grandpa Jones kicking his right leg up and hitting a single strum on the banjo with a big grin.

The band, which formed in 2007, has played in Craig County many times, including The Hutch and First Baptist Church.

Though they all love to play their music and teaching God, they genuinely love to support a group called HYPE. “Helping Youth Prosper Eternally is an organization solely committed to helping at-risk youth that are in orphanages that are at risk of being put in foster care,” Alvis shared.

Chosen Road joins other artists in a musical concert each year to help HYPE raise funds to provide a stocking that is filled with gifts for each child. “We put gifts, little knick-knacks, gift cards and a Bible in it and last year we gave out about 400 stockings to the kids,” Alvis said. “This year, we will be joined by a family called ‘The Furrows,’ an artist named Delanora Reed and also the Princeton High School Magicals Choir.”

The event will be held on December 16, at 7 p.m., at Johnson’s Chapel Baptist Church, off Route 460 in Princeton, West Virginia. “Every Christmas we do an event like this,” the band said. “This year is the largest one we have ever done.”

All ticket sales go to HYPE. The tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. If one wishes to order early, they may visit www.chosenroadmusic.com.

If one wants to make a monetary donation towards the HYPE event, they can write a check to Chosen Road and tag it ‘HYPE ministry.’ For more information, call (304) 952-8863.

It seems like Chosen Road is definitely putting the Christ back into Christmas by giving their time and helping to provide for less fortunate children. “We’d love to see everyone there,” they all shared.