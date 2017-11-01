Fall Wheels4Kids in Craig County coming up

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

After last year’s Christmas Wheels4Kids Cruise-In, Craig County decided they would like a repeat.

On Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Wheels4Kids will be putting on another Cruise-In, this time to raise funds for kids just in Craig County.

Rick Dudding, along with the Town of New Castle, will be hosting the event and hope to have vehicles from Craig as well as other advent car and truck enthusiasts from neighboring counties joining them.

“This was a last minute planning, but we really hope that people come out and support fund raising for our kids in Craig County,” Dudding shared.

Dudding started the Wheels4Kids in 2016, with a special Wheels4Kids Christmas event where the entry fee went towards buying gifts for less fortunate kids in Craig.

The kids also got a big surprise when Dudding invited St. Nick and his wife to Craig to hand out the gifts. “Our kids would not have had such a blessed Christmas without the generosity of such people,” said a family of five. “We hope one day to be able to pay it back by helping other parents and their children.”

The event will be on Main Street and downtown merchants will be open for business and to promote the event. There will be a 2018 Cruise-In. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

“Come on out and enjoy the afternoon with some friends,” Dudding said. “Who knows, we also plan to have an Old fashioned cake walk at noon.”