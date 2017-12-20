Local students jump at opportunity to paint plow blades

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

Craig County residents get happy when they see a plow truck go by their home during a snowfall. This year, Craig County will have even more to smile about when they see such trucks comin’ round the bend!

It seems that in the surrounding counties, VDOT has had an influx of students wanting to paint the snow blades on their snow plow trucks. Some time back, one of the interim Superintendents had made the suggestion, and it was followed up this fall by CCPS Superintendent, Jeanette Warwick. “This is something that has grown in popularity throughout the state and VDOT is the one behind it,” Art teacher Carrie Maness said.

Maness and Sierra Frazier, two other art teachers, made the idea a reality by bringing the project into their classes and the students seemed elated. Students in the different grades submitted their ideas which were voted on by their peers. VDOT was contacted and seemed happy to supply the trucks. Frazier added, “We painted all of them in the agriculture shop except for the elementary plow, and we painted it outside of my classroom door.”

They started on them the eve of Thanksgiving and worked diligently over the next two weeks to be ready for the annual parade. “We were using enamel paint, and because it takes so long to dry between coats, it took us a bit longer to finish,” Maness said.

There were four snow plows that were painted, one belonging to Craig schools and the other three to VDOT. Maness said that VDOT seemed very happy with the results and responded positively. “We have talked with the headquarters, and they do plan to use the plows when it snows,” a VDOT representative said. “However, they will be used regularly, and the routes to look for them when it snows will be Rte 311 South, Rte 311 north and Rte 42.”

McCleary Elementary painted the plow truck that belongs to the schools with Christmas trees and a big red bow on it. “I personally feel super proud of my students and how hard they worked on these,” Frazier said. “They were all super excited to work on them, and I even had one third grade student say, ‘this is the most fun I have ever had painting.’”

The middle school painted Santa on a rocket, going ever so fast through the football goal posts that the football helmet on the snowman below blew off. “These students are so creative,” many faculty members shared.

The Rocket Dog plow has a bulldog with its paws outstretched, dressed in rocket blue with words painted on it, “Watch Out! ROCKETS coming through.” The other plow has two huge eyes with teeth above and below like the abdominal snowman, and a red tongue inside its mouth, with the words painted on it, “DON’T LET THE FROSTBITE!”

“I would like to thank you and everyone who was involved with Painting the plows,” VDOT said. “This has been a huge success, and I look forward to next snow season getting some more painted!”

Maness was very proud of her students saying, “I absolutely love seeing the pride on my student’s faces when they see their work displayed and received so positively from the community. They worked really hard, some even staying after school to make sure it was ready for the parade.”

“These plows are going to be used this year for snow removal in Craig so be on the lookout!” Frazier added with a smile.