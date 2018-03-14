Nine individuals get indicted

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

As a result of the combined efforts of Craig County Sheriff’s Office, the Alleghany Highlands Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, thirty-seven indictments for nine individuals were obtained for the Craig County Circuit Court Grand Jury on Wednesday, February 28.

The Gang Task Force is comprised of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, the Bath County Sheriff’s Office, Craig County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Covington Police Department and Virginia State Police.

The charges were as follows:

●Three indictments for selling or distributing a schedule one or two drug (methamphetamine).

●14 indictments for conspiring to sell or distribute a schedule one or two drug.

●Four indictments for selling or distributing a class one or two drug (crack cocaine).

●Seven indictments for selling or distributing a class one or two drug (morphine).

●One indictment for possession of a schedule one or two drug with the intent to distribute.

●One indictment for possession of marijuana more than five pounds with the intent to sell, give or distribute.

●One indictment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

●Four indictments for child endangerment.

●One indictment for possession of marijuana.

●One indictment for possession of drug paraphernalia.

“These arrests are not the only drug charges the deputies have made, and the investigation into these crimes have been ongoing and will continue,” Sheriff Trevor Craddock said. “The Craig County Sheriff’s office and the Alleghany Highlands Regional Drug and Gang Task Force are committed to making our communities a safer place to live.”

Unfortunately, Craig County police believe that drug consumption and distribution have recently increased and attribute to how addictive drugs have become in addition to the money that individuals who sell the illegal substances are making.

“I also believe that the changes we see with the legalization of marijuana in other states are leading to a serious breakdown of our society as a whole,” Sheriff Trevor Craddock said. “What kind of messages are we sending our children? I can tell you that it’s not a good one.”

Craig’s Police Force explained that the possession, distribution and selling of marijuana is still illegal in Virginia. “My deputies are enforcing the law, and I expect them to enforce it,” Craddock explained. “Drug abuse is destroying lives in our community and in our country.”

Citizens may report any drug activity at any time without giving a name, and it will be kept entirely confidential. “Simply call the Sheriff’s office at (540) 864-5127 and ask to speak to the Sheriff, and I will forward the information to the Alleghany Highlands Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, which we are a part of,” Craddock said.

The Sheriff added, “one of the goals of the Craig County Sheriff’s Office is to be a part of the solution to fixing the drug problem in our community.”