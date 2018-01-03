The secret to changing something starts with us

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

Remember what the little choo-choo train said, as he slowly climbed the humongous hill? “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can,” is the answer. He gave himself the first opportunity of positive gesture until he got closer and closer to the top where he finally knew that the top of the hill in front of him was far less than the big drop mountain behind him. It was then that he changed it to “I know I can, I know I can, I KNOW I can.”

This year, as we enter 2018, challenge yourself to a new venture, a new possibility or a new you. Step out of the box you may have accepted for your life.

Treat yourself to a great year of determination and power. Procrastination is easy. An action is difficult, but oh so worth every step.

Many years ago, I heard someone say, “Change isn’t change until you change.” I had to stop and ponder exactly what that meant. I wanted lots of change at that time in my job, home and family.

I came to understand that if we do not change our mindset, our heart won’t change and everything around us won’t either. It is said that if you do something for 21 days in a row, your body will adapt it as a habit.

Sadly though, this is why so many people get caught up into drugs, smoking, drinking and wrongful sexual acts. They think that just a little bit won’t hurt, or “I’ll just do it once,” or that they just have to get over the hump of that incident or devastation in life.

It’s a new year! Be like Ebenezer Scrooge and ditch the ‘bah humbug’ aside. Let the real you that was created in you come on out and be seen, felt and celebrated!

A popular Pinterest reads; “Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new beginning.” Isn’t that what Scrooge did? He experienced the benefits of what he really wanted and then moved himself into that position and actually pushed himself over the edge of personal victory.

T.S. Elliott wrote; “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.”

I’d like to add, that this year’s words are standing at attention, waiting for your commands! Why procrastinate? Just imagine how it would feel to do that thing you really want to start doing. Picture it in your mind. Cut out pictures and paste them on your refrigerator, bathroom mirror or rear-view mirror of your car. Don’t let yourself get away with waiting another year or more.

“The secret to change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new,” Socrates said.

How do you start?

1. Decide what you want.

2. Consider the consequences and assess the obstacles.

3. Take some time, as you may need to revise your plan as you go. The goal is to start a plan. Write it down. Get a notebook just for your plan which will become your goals.

4. Start a new routine.

5. Share your goal with someone you can trust and will help you to reach it, not give you more excuses to avoid it.

6. Stay focused. Don’t allow other people or things to steer you off course. Don’t use excuses. That can be a sneaky major downfall for anyone.

7. Seek help if you need it. Don’t allow pride to keep you from what you want.

8. Be patient. Give yourself a break if you goof up a little. But, don’t be too easy on yourself either. The old saying, ‘no pain no gain’ carries a lot of weight. Sacrifice.

9. Celebrate! Give yourself prizes and gifts for achieving the small goals. Don’t wait until the end when you get to the ‘carrot at the end of the stick.’ Still, make sure you do have a party when you accomplish your goals! Even if it’s just with you.

One of my favorite sayings is, “The best is yet to come.” And, one of my favorite scriptures in the Bible is Mark 11: 22-24, “Have faith in God,” Jesus answered. “Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

So, what will you be “saying” this year? What will you speak into being for 2018? What world are you going to create around you, your family, your friends or your work? Your words create the atmosphere you enter whether good or bad.

As Nike says, “Just do it!” Choose to change. Choose a new year for you. You’ll be ever so glad you did, and I’ll be rooting for you all the way! To emphasize what I said earlier: “I KNOW you can, I know YOU can, I know you CAN.”