Varsity Soccer comes to Craig County High School

The girls are ready for this year!

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

After four years of playing as a high school soccer club, players at Craig County High School are excited to finally have an official varsity soccer team.

“The kids are grateful to the high school administrators and the school board for giving them this chance to play at the varsity level. They are determined not to let them down,” said new coach Robin Nobles.

“Coach Nobles is a soccer enthusiast at heart,” several soccer players and parents shared. “We would have never gotten this far without her.”

VHSL allows girls to play if there is not a girls’ team. Tryouts will start on Tuesday, February 19.

Coach Nobles says that the players are very excited and ready for the upcoming spring season.

They have a new set of regulation soccer goals, purchased by the school soccer club last year.

• Cones, agility poles, pennies, corner flags and other practice equipment are being donated by the Craig County Recreational Soccer Club.

• Twenty-three brand new soccer balls have been purchased with funds donated by the Covington recreational league.

• Players will even have practice T-shirts, provided by the local restaurant “Hutch on Main.”

The only thing missing now are team uniforms. “The kids will start fundraising to purchase the uniforms as soon as possible,” said coach Nobles. “We would also be grateful for any donations or sponsors that would assure the kids have the uniforms before their first game.”

Never been to a soccer game? Craig County High School’s new varsity team invites everyone to watch them play this spring!

Anyone wishing to donate to the team can contact the high school at 540-864-5185 or Robin Nobles on Facebook at Craig Rockets (CC Rockets Soccer Club). She can also be reached at (540) 765-7805.