Yellow ribbons to honor our military

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

February, the month of love and caring, can also be a month of extending a deeper level of appreciation to those who deserve it.

The United States military has always stood true to their mottos, yet there is one that seems to be exemplified throughout history is common and unspoken – ‘Unity.’

It’s abundantly clear that service men and women have great respect for each other. Regardless of which branch they serve, military personnel care for one another, respect one another and always have each other’s back, whether on the battlefield, stateside or at a family gathering.

A new ‘honor theme’ in Craig County, essentially to tie on the yellow ribbons again, has been suggested this month. Many older folks remember the song, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘round the Old Oak Tree.”

Though the song lyrics were written to his girlfriend, it can still be special in a little different way.

Will you tie a yellow ribbon? This small gesture will not only say ‘thank you’ to the military men and women who are currently serving, but also be a reminder to those who served in the past that, “we are grateful for you and your service!”

It can also be a symbol to all who drive through Craig County. Who knows, maybe the idea will saturate other counties and states until millions of yellow ribbons are hung across the country.

One may also want to add a purple ribbon to their tree or home, if they feel inclined to do such.

“No one knows what it is like losing a loved one in battle,” a local shared. “Though you go on, there is still a pain of having them killed in action that steers your heart in a different direction.”

The Bible says in the book of John, “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Military personnel understand this verse with passion and compassion.

For February, would Craig County residents consider tying a yellow ribbon around their tree or mailbox or hanging a yellow ribbon on their front door wreath?

Most active military and Veterans never look for or expect thanks. They often comment that they are doing what they feel they are privileged and should do as Americans.

Let Craig County ‘shine forth in yellow’ for February and throughout the year, if one desires.

To the military of Craig, citizens say, ‘Thank you’ and for those abroad, ‘come home safe,’ “because we care and we love you.”