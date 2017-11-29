‘YES’ teens collect for Toys for Tots

Pam Dudding-Burch

Contributing writer

Christmas is a time of year where people seem to show more compassion for others. When Toys for Tots is mentioned, many people know what they are trying to accomplish as a program.

This year, the Craig County High School Young Entrepreneur Stewardship (YES) Club has joined the spirit of Christmas by helping to collect toys.

Rebecca Cox, the Business Teacher at Craig County High School, started the YES Club earlier this year. “The purpose is to teach my students that may be interested in having their own business one-day ways to obtain an understanding of how businesses work in their communities and how they can personally give back,” she said.

Marcia Barrow, the school’s guidance counselor, sent out an email to teachers and staff, stating that the Department of Social Services (DSS), was seeking help with the Toys for Tots this year. “I saw that as an opportunity for my kids to do something…a way in how we could give back,” Cox shared.

Rebecca Horton, an employee at the DSS, explained that the toys collected will be distributed to the needs of the children in Craig County. “Last year, we had over 100 children benefit from Toys from Tots,” she said before adding, “Craig County was unable to collect enough to meet the needs, but the Toys for Tots Organization made sure that every child was taken care of.”

For those interested in helping, on Thursday, November 30, YES will be collecting toys during the girls’ basketball game at the CCHS gymnasium starting at 5:30 p.m. Toys for Tots ask that the toys be new and unwrapped. For more information about the ballgame or school drop off, contact Cox at rcox@craig.k12.va.us or by calling 864-5185.

“This campaign helps to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children,” Cox said. She added that the YES Club would be collecting toys until December 6.

The goal is to provide a toy for every child that is in need in Craig County, so if only a few in Craig gave one gift, every need would be met. “Every little bit helps,” Cox said.

Also, if anyone would like to “adopt a family,” they can contact Beckie Horton directly at Rebecca.Horton@dss.virginia.gov or by calling 864-5117, and she will be glad to give them specific information on each family member.

For easier accessibility, there are drop sites at Pine Top Restaurant, Unique Hair (located in Food County), Family Dollar and the Department of Social Services. The deadline for drop-offs at the sites will be December 13, but people may drop off at the DSS until December 15.

“I think that it’s something positive that we can teach our students,” Cox shared. “I know I am proud of my kids for wanting to do something to help out.”